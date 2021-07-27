Advertisement

Agyei-Obese & Greene earn CAA preseason major honors

Percy Agyei-Obese is the leader of a deep running back group for James Madison.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football players Percy Agyei-Obese and Mike Greene have earned major preseason honors from the Colonial Athletic Association.

Agyei-Obese has been named the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The redshirt senior running back was a workhorse for JMU during the 2021 spring season, racking up 717 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries across seven games.

Greene has been named the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Greene, a redshirt senior defensive lineman, is considered to be one of the best defensive players in the country at the FCS level. He was the CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021 spring season while tallying 25 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks.

The full CAA Football Preseason All-Conference Team and CAA Football Preseason Poll was announced Tuesday morning.

CAA Football Preseason All-Conference Team (JMU players)

Percy Agyei-Obese - Running Back (CAA Offensive Player of the Year)

Kris Thornton - Wide Receiver

Liam Fornadel - Offensive Lineman

Mike Greene - Defensive Lineman (CAA Defensive Player of the Year)

MJ Hampton - Safety

Ethan Ratke - Place Kicker

Harry O’Kelly - Punter

Honorable Mention: Antwane Wells, Jr. (WR), Kelvin Azanama (LB)

