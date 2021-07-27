COVID-19 vaccine moves to primary care physician offices

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the last week, Augusta Health has shifted COVID-19 vaccine efforts from large-scale events to doctors’ offices.

They said this will help patients trust the vaccination.

covid-19 (CDC)

Isaac Izzillo has seen Augusta Health’s vaccine push through as the COVID-19 Vaccination Director, and he’s very optimistic about what this means for local vaccine rates.

“Our providers are excellent at connecting with their patients, so what better place to have them than their offices?” said Izzillo.

He said there has been a surge in vaccines because of the shift, but they don’t expect it to continue at the same rate. Izzillo is okay with that.

“Just because we may only give three doses of a vaccine in a clinic one day, if you add it times ten, that’s significant,” Izzillo said.

Augusta Health will continue large-scale events like Vax the Valley, which is Saturday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Barren Ridge Vineyards.

Dr. Jane Sailer, a family practitioner at Augusta Health, said this shift has created a lot of important conversations.

“The exciting thing about it is the opportunity to not only offer it to a patient that is mine but to be able to say to that patient, ‘who do you know in the community that hasn’t been vaccinated?’” said Sailer.

She said it’s also helped people ask questions in private.

“To be able to sit with your primary care physician in an office room and ask those questions and get feedback directly in that capacity I think has been very meaningful,” said Sailer.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.