Dayton committee recommends change to proposed yard sale ordinance

At their meeting on Monday the Dayton economic development committee recommended changing a proposed yard sale ordinance that brought out a big crowd to the July 12th town council meeting before being rejected.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - At their meeting on Monday, the Dayton Economic Development Committee recommended changing a proposed yard sale ordinance that brought out a big crowd to the July 12th town council meeting before being rejected.

The original proposal would have limited residents to have only two yard sales a year, however, now the committee wants to drop that limit. They hope the updated proposal will instead focus on the other portion of the ordinance that will focus on those having yard sales along Main and College Streets during events like the Redbud and Dayton days festivals.

The committee hopes the updated proposal will make it fair for vendors selling goods who are paying to sell at those events.

“If you are reselling products or selling things from off-site, we’re looking at ways to make sure those folks are considered vendors and there may be a partial discounted rate for that if they’re on site,” said Dayton town councilman Bradford Dyjak.

The committee also recommends the new draft define yard sale in the town’s code, as it currently isn’t clarified.

