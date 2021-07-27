Advertisement

Dunkin’ offers free ice coffee and donuts for blood donors

Dunkin' and American Red Cross offer vouchers to blood donors in August.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dunkin’ of Virginia and the American Red Cross Virginia Region are partnering in an effort to encourage blood donations by offering free coffee and donuts.

Dunkin’ will be giving out 26,000 vouchers for a free medium iced coffee and classic donut to people who donate blood to the Red Cross in August.

“We are so grateful to Dunkin’ for their support of the mission of the American Red Cross,” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Partnerships like this are critical to our ability to provide lifesaving blood to area hospitals and the patients they serve.”

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating stores in the following regions.

  • Richmond
  • Midlothian
  • Charlottesville
  • Norfolk
  • Harrisonburg
  • Roanoke
  • Tidewater Peninsula
  • Outer Banks, North Carolina.

To schedule an appointment to donate visit the Red Cross’s website here.

