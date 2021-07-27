Harrisonburg health center hosts children’s event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Healthy Community Health Centers will host a Children’s Health Day event on Saturday, August 14.

The free, family-focused event will provide health education, interactive activities including science experiments, a bounce house, games, the Gus Bus and more. Children will also get a get science-themed bag to fill with take-home items and healthy snacks.

The event is to celebrate National Health Center Week which raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of health centers across the country who provide car to the medically underserved. This year’s national theme focuses on how health centers are “The Chemistry For Strong Communities.”

The event will be on August 14 from 9 a.m. - noon at HCHC Stone Port located at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive, off Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg.

