JMU football picked to win CAA

The James Madison football team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2021 fall season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2021 fall season.

The Dukes were picked first in the CAA Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday morning. JMU earned 15 first-place votes. Delaware, picked second in the league, took home seven first-place votes. Richmond also earned two first-place votes while finishing fourth overall in the poll.

JMU is coming off a 2021 spring season where the Dukes finished 7-1 overall and advanced to the FCS Semifinals. James Madison is now preparing to play a traditional schedule in the fall of 2021.

2021 CAA Preseason Poll - Fall Season

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. James Madison (15)

2. Delaware (7)

3. Villanova

4. Richmond (2)

5. New Hampshire

6. Rhode Island

7. Towson

8. Albany

9. Maine

10. Stony Brook

11. William & Mary

12. Elon

