JMU Office of Professional and Continuing Education receives school designation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At the beginning of this month, James Madison University’s Office of Professional and Continuing Education received a designation from the state as an official school.

For years, the office has helped members of the community finish a degree or receive certification through outreach. They’ve also helped with partnership programs to inspire high school students to continue their studies after graduation.

After a lot of hard work went into becoming a school and with the new designation by the state, Dr. Melissa Lubin with the school said she hopes this can help expand programs already set in place.

“We are hoping by being a school we will be able to leverage that designation to receive more grants and funding from outside resources that know we’ve invested out talent and time into being a school,” Lubin said.

The school has programs targeted toward current students, alumni, those who never went to college, and those who are thinking about going back.

For more information on how to work with the School of Professional and Continuing Education, click here.

