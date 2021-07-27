Advertisement

Sentara RMH named 9th Best Hospital in Virginia in U.S. News & World Report

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg been named the 9th Best Hospital in Virginia in the 2021 edition of the U.S. News & World Report top hospitals.

The hospital was recognized as high performing in its pulmonology and lung surgery specialty.

“SRMH’s rise to one of the top 10 best hospitals in Virginia this year is a testament to our longstanding commitment to improving health every day,” said Doug Moyer, President of Sentara RMH. “The steadfast work of every member of our team, aiming to provide consistent, high-quality healthcare for our community, showcases the ongoing dedication of everyone at the hospital, and this honor highlights these efforts.”

Sentara Corporate Vice President of Blue Ridge Paul Gaden said the honor takes a tremendous effort by the Sentara RMH team.

“We value the trust of our patients and families in our community and will continue our commitment to being the healthcare choice of the community we serve,” Gaden said via a press release.

The U.S. News & World Report defines a best regional hospital as a hospital which offers a range of services and is evaluated based on a number of criteria including the American Hospital Association annual survey, Medicare administrative claims and Hospital Compare, publicly available clinical registries, and external designations.

