Advertisement

SWVA man sentenced for role in COVID-19 fraud scheme

Contact 866-720-5721 or visit the National Center for Disaster Fraud web complaint portal with helpful information regarding suspected COVID-19 fraud.
(Storyblocks)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Gregory Marcus Tackett, 28 of Pound, was sentenced on Tuesday to 108 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to multiple charges regarding COVID-19 fraud.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Tackett worked with others over nine months to fraudulently file more than $499,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of obstructing justice.

Tackett admitted to working with others, including his girlfriend, LeeLynn Danielle Chykta, to collect personal information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims for COVID-19 unemployment benefits.

Contact 866-720-5721 or visit the National Center for Disaster Fraud web complaint portal with helpful information regarding suspected COVID-19 fraud.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Judge dismisses legal challenges to transgender student protections
Harrisonburg’s Healthy Community Health Centers will host a Children’s Health Day event on...
Harrisonburg health center hosts children’s event
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at...
Police arrest man caught with handgun at Roanoke airport
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Sentara RMH named 9th Best Hospital in Virginia in U.S. News & World Report