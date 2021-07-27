Team USA softball going for gold at Olympic Games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Team USA softball faces Japan in the gold medal game at this summer’s Olympic Games.

The sport of softball was introduced at the 1996 Olympic Games held in Atlanta, where Team USA took home the gold medal in the inaugural event.

Over ten years later, USA softball fell to Japan in the gold medal matchup at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. However, the sport was dropped from the Olympics after 2008. This year, Team USA is going for gold once again in Tokyo.

JMU softball Head Coach Loren LaPorte shared her excitement for Team USA along with her hope for the future of softball on the Olympic stage.

“Softball is gaining a lot of fans,” LaPorte said. “It helps a lot with players who are going to college and then going on to make the Olympic team because they are already known by so many people. Hopefully, we can continue growing this game.”

The teams square off Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. on NBC Sports Network.

