TJ Bush signs with Charlotte Independence

TJ Bush
TJ Bush(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin and TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two-year James Madison University men’s soccer captain and 2021 graduate TJ Bush is taking his career to the professional level. Bush signed with the Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship and has already started training with the North Carolina team.

At JMU, Bush left his legacy as the program record holder with 30 career shutouts. He was named CAA Defender of the Year this past season.

Bush shared his gratitude for the Dukes along with his excitement to play at the professional level.

