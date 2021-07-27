Advertisement

Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of the King of Pop will be able to see the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band this September at the Berglund Center.

Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad is the only tribute band to predate Jackson’s passing, according to the Berglund Center. The band has sold out nearly 50 venues in the U.K., including London’s O2 in December 2010, where Jackson was supposed to end his career with a 50-show “This Is It” concert series.

Who’s Bad has played around the U.S., including in Washington, D.C. and their native Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Now, Roanoke fans will have an opportunity to see them perform Saturday, September 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, and can be purchased at RoanokeLive.com, in person at the Berglund Center Box Office or by phone at 1-877-482-8496. Ticket prices range from $20 to $51.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school

Latest News

TJ Bush
TJ Bush signs with Charlotte Independence
Overnight Forecast 7/26/2021
Overnight Forecast 7/26/2021
Waynesboro adopts Opioid Abatement And Settlement Fund Allocation MOU
Waynesboro adopts Opioid Abatement And Settlement Fund Allocation MOU
James Madison University and Blue Ridge Community College announce joint program
James Madison University and Blue Ridge Community College announce joint program