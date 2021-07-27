Valley District Football Media Day
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.
WHSV hosted a media day Monday afternoon for local teams from the Valley District. The district will have a new look in 2021 with only five teams: Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby.
The WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll will be released next week.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.