Vehicles, property egged in Dayton

Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and...
Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and property in the Rockingham County town.(Town of Dayton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and property in the Rockingham County town.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, there have been several reports of property being splattered with eggs throughout the town.

Unless there is damage, police said no official report will be taken. However, officers want to know the extent of the damage.

Those impacted by the mess should call the police department at 540-879-2161 during business hours. If you see someone or notice new incidents after business hours, you’re urged to call the emergency call center at 540-434-4436.

The Town of Dayton Police Department is working with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office as some incidents have been reported outside the town limits, too.

Posted by Town of Dayton Police Department on Monday, July 26, 2021

