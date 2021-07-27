Waynesboro adopts Opioid Abatement And Settlement Fund Allocation MOU

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation.

Money from settlements of lawsuits involving big drug companies will go into a pot for localities. Waynesboro will receive a small portion of it.

According to city documents, the MOU states that 15 percent of any settlement funds will go to the Political Subdivisions for general use and 10.5 percent will go to the Political Subdivisions for Approved Abatement Purposes.

After a unanimous vote from the council, the city of Waynesboro will be part of an allocation agreement that will result in 0.363 percent of the general use and Approved Abatement Purpose Fund proceeds being allocated to the City.

“Some of it could be used as Waynesboro sees fit and the other number be used for opioid abatement programs, which will later be defined and clarified by the Abatement Authority,” City Attorney Melisa Michaelson said.

“The MOU approves those two concepts: the use, the distribution, and the allocation, and the management and monitoring by the Opioid Abatement Authority because there are some reporting requirements and, as I said, restrictions on use of the monies.”

This is all in an effort to alleviate the impacts of opioid addiction and maximize litigation recoveries.

For more information on the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation MOU, click here.

