Advertisement

Waynesboro adopts Opioid Abatement And Settlement Fund Allocation MOU

Money from settlements of lawsuits involving big drug companies will go into a pot for...
Money from settlements of lawsuits involving big drug companies will go into a pot for localities.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enter Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation.

Money from settlements of lawsuits involving big drug companies will go into a pot for localities. Waynesboro will receive a small portion of it.

According to city documents, the MOU states that 15 percent of any settlement funds will go to the Political Subdivisions for general use and 10.5 percent will go to the Political Subdivisions for Approved Abatement Purposes.

After a unanimous vote from the council, the city of Waynesboro will be part of an allocation agreement that will result in 0.363 percent of the general use and Approved Abatement Purpose Fund proceeds being allocated to the City.

“Some of it could be used as Waynesboro sees fit and the other number be used for opioid abatement programs, which will later be defined and clarified by the Abatement Authority,” City Attorney Melisa Michaelson said.

“The MOU approves those two concepts: the use, the distribution, and the allocation, and the management and monitoring by the Opioid Abatement Authority because there are some reporting requirements and, as I said, restrictions on use of the monies.”

This is all in an effort to alleviate the impacts of opioid addiction and maximize litigation recoveries.

For more information on the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation MOU, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday
Julia Devlin
Search for Charlottesville woman in Shenandoah National Park suspended Saturday
A fire.
Fire breaks out at a vacant home in Middlebrook Saturday
The billboard has been put up past the VFW in Elkins.
A billboard is up and the family of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz is still looking for answers

Latest News

Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and...
Vehicles, property egged in Dayton
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District reaches vaccine milestone, 50% of population has at least one dose
Bridgewater College is hosting Virginia private college week. The college partners with 22...
Bridgewater College hosts private college week
The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
1 injured after storm causes damage at Henrico gas station