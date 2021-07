2021 All-RCBL Team & Season Awards announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2021 All-RCBL Team has been announced along with the league’s Season Awards.

2021 RCBL Season Awards

MVP - Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

.457 batting average, 3 home runs, 19 RBI, 11 doubles

Pitcher of the Year - Kirk Messick (New Market Shockers)

42.0 innings pitched, 5-0 record, 2.14 ERA, 22 strikeouts

Rookie of the Year - Hunter Clever (Montezuma Braves)

.320 batting average, 12 RBI, 6 doubles - 25 innings pitched, 3.24 ERA, 19 strikeouts

Coach of the Year - Les Sandridge (Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks)

14-7 overall record, 6-game winning streak to end season, #3 seed in RCBL Playoffs

2021 All-RCBL Team

Pitchers

Kirk Messick - New Market Shockers

Joe Smith - New Market Shockers

Jacob Bell - Broadway Bruins

Lance Tate - Montezuma Braves

Catchers

Dylan Nicely - Grottoes Cardinals

Caleb Taylor - Broadway Bruins

Infielders

Frankie Ritter - New Market Shockers

Zach Roberts - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Pearce Bucher - New Market Shockers

Brett Tharp - Bridgewater Reds

Will Haas - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Outfielders

Henry Delavergne - New Market Shockers

Keegan Woolford - Grottoes Cardinals

Terrell Thompson - Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks

Trent Abernathy - Broadway Bruins

Designated Hitter

JJ Loker - Elkton Blue Sox

Utility

Derek Shifflett - Bridgewater Reds

