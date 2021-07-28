Augusta County Fair Board struggle to find volunteers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Food trucks are being set up, gravel is being laid, and rides are going up.

The sights and sounds of the Augusta County Fair are arriving in the Valley.

Augusta County Fair workers unload rides Monday, July 26. (WHSV)

The Augusta County Fair is set to open Tuesday, July 26 at the Expo Center in Fishersville. Ellen Shaver Shank, Executive Director of the Fair Board, said she’s excited to welcome everyone into the gates.

“We missed out last year,” said Shank.

Shank said she’s looking forward to many parts of the fair, including the Kenya Safari Acrobats, who were originally booked in 2020.

“Every year we work on this a year in advance, so now I feel like it’s been a two-year wait just to have these things coming in,” Shank said.

Not everyone matches Shank’s excitement. She said there aren’t many people volunteering to manage the gates or clean the grounds.

“I never dreamed that we’d have trouble getting people to man the gate or to be a part of cleanup or whatever it happens to be.”

She said all nonprofit groups are invited to help. Additionally, she said it’s mutually beneficial. The fair gets to have people at the gates and cleaning up, and the group can represent their organization by wearing their shirts or logos.

On top of the free publicity, the organization will receive a check for their contribution.

“It’s been an ultimate challenge to find nonprofit groups that we can help and that can help us.”

Even if you’re not able to volunteer, Shank said it’s important to come support the fair and the businesses there.

“Some of these vendors go to shows all the time, and this year they haven’t been able to do that, so this has been kind of interesting to see what’s going on.”

Entrance into the fair is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages six to 12. Kids five and under are free. Wristbands are $30.

Shank said any group interested in volunteering should call 421-6651.

