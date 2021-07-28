Baby goose saved by Chesterfield Deputy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy rescued an injured baby goose from a swan.

While serving civil process papers, Deputy Norkunas came across a swan attacking a goose and her goslings. Norkunas managed to separate the animals, allowing the goose and some of her goslings to get away.

Norkunas discovered a gosling was left behind unable to follow its mother because of a hurt wing.

The gosling was taken to Chesterfield County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation and got to ride shotgun in the deputy’s car!

