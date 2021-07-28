City of Staunton faces staffing shortage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country, “help wanted” signs are going up and businesses are struggling to stay fully staffed.

The City of Staunton is facing the same problem. The city’s website is full of job postings for everything from teachers to lawn care professionals.

City Communications Manager Michelle Bixler said public works is where they see their highest level of need, but that’s standard for the department.

“That wasn’t new to us. It’s just escalated,” said Bixler.

Bixler said they’ve made some changes to make some hires.

“The city has been able to increase the hourly rate for a significant number of our public works positions, and that’s helped with both retention and recruitment,” said Bixler.

Salaries range for all positions, and they’re listed on the city’s website.

