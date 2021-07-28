Cold front brings storms but a nice drop in humidity

**Smokey haze from numerous wildfires out West will be noticable tonight and the worst looks to be Thursday. If you have asthma or breathing issues, you may want to avoid spending time outside as much as you can. Poor air quality can be expected for both day until we get some rain on Thursday. We will continue to see smoke and haze from our West on occasion until the wildfire situation improves**

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm but not humid into tonight. Outside of any storms, it’s going to be a really nice evening. Warm and very pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 80s.

Thunderstorms will be isolated in nature. However any storm may become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. The only area that we are concerned with for the potential of flooding would be the Staunton area after storms the last two days. Storms will be isolated in coverage but any storm can be strong to severe. Storm chances will be through the evening and anything will taper off between about midnight and 2 am.

Partly cloudy overnight as overnight lows will be near 60 for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 60s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: Warming quickly in the morning with temperatures rising into the 80s. Very hazy especially before any storms. Air quality will likely be very poor today. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and feeling slightly humid as a front approaches the area. Still hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will be key for today.

While we do have some atmospheric ingredients in place Thursday for severe storms there are some limiting factors. More cloud cover will suppress activity and we are expecting more clouds from a thunderstorm complex to our northwest. Any early to mid afternoon showers and storms can inhibit future development and stabilize the environment limiting severe weather.

It’s always good to prepare for severe weather. You’d rather be over prepared than under prepared. While severe weather is possible Thursday there are several limiting factors and one big factor being sunshine. The more sunshine we see especially between late morning and early afternoon, the greater the risk of severe weather. The less sunshine, the much lower the risk.

If we see more sunshine: We’re talking the better potential for large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado threat. (best chance northern areas north of rt. 33 for a tornado threat)

Less sunshine and more clouds: We will still have some scattered showers and storms but a much lower severe threat. More of an isolated severe storm with damaging winds and hail.

Please stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast for Thursday.

FRIDAY: Another warm morning as temperatures quickly rise in the 70s and slightly muggy early. A cold front crosses the area very early in the morning. Still warm today but thanks to the passing front, we will get another shot of dry air so much lower humidity through the day Breezy for the day with lowering humidity so a nice summer afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A really nice summer day.

A beautiful evening ahead and staying in the 80s before sunset but comfortable, not humid. Overnight, quite pleasant. Lower humidity and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Very pleasant to begin the weekend with morning temperatures rising through the 60s and low humidity. A few clouds around today with a system to our south and very comfortable. Still warm, but with lower humidity, feeling more pleasant, especially with the increased cloud cover. Highs today in the low to mid 80s. A great day to spend some time enjoying the outdoors! Overnight, very pleasant again with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds than sun for today, which will help to keep temperatures down from getting too hot, but it will still be quite warm. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. Overnight, mild with temperatures eventually falling into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Fairly pleasant in the morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A good amount of sunshine for today with humidity on the lower side. Highs very comfortable with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Another spectacular day to enjoy the outdoors! Overnight, pleasant and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures climbing into the 70s. More clouds than sunshine and thanks to another system, scattered showers for the day. Highs near 80.

