Extreme heat changing way of life out West

COACHELLA, Ca. (CNN) - Extreme heat waves can bring dangerous consequences, particularly for vulnerable communities. Some families even having to choose between getting an air conditioner or putting food on the table. In Coachella, California, temperatures often reach triple digits in the summer months. Experts believe the high temperatures will only get worse.

Some people in the West know what 120 degrees feels like. Farmworker Carlos Favela said the sweat feels heavy, exasperating and constant. He’s been working in the fields for more than a decade and said that every year, it only gets worse.

The non-profit organization TODEC is encouraging farm workers to drink water, take breaks, and report heat related illnesses.

The heat waves that are now frequent and more extreme are also putting low-income families in dire situations.

“Sometimes being outside is fresher than in here,” said Isaac Rivera, who lives in a trailer home without AC.

The Rivera family does not have central air conditioning in their trailer home and they’re not alone.

Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Los Angeles are among the metro areas with the lowest percentage of air-conditioned homes according to the latest US census data.

Some lower-income households face a brutal decision: air conditioning or food.

“You start sweating too much. You feel dizzy, I feel like passing out,” said Rivera. The Rivera’s have installed fans... but it’s just not enough.

“People haven’t properly assessed the risk to their own health and their family’s health when facing these events. And so, it really does put a lot more people in a vulnerable situation than we’ve seen in past years,” said Gary Painter, director of USC Sol Price Center for Social Innovation.

Carlos Favela said his time in agriculture has taught him how to deal with the heat but added that if it gets any hotter, it may become too much to bear.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.