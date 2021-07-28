Advertisement

Friend of women murdered in Strasburg 23 years ago still hoping for answers

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are continuing to work on a cold case in the town of Strasburg from more than 20 years ago that took a mother and her daughter from the community.

According to state police, Sylena Jo Dalton was murdered on the second floor of her apartment building on the 100 block of S. Charles St. back on July 27, 1998.

23 years to the day, Dalton’s friend Marcia Baker says she’s still hoping for the answer to who killed her friend and took Dalton’s 10-month-old-daughter.

“It’s disturbing because nothing like that happens here,” Baker said.

Baker said she and Dalton had been friends since they were five years old. She said after high school the two did not talk much anymore but began to rekindle their friendship during the summer of 1998.

Baker said during that summer she was able to meet Dalton’s newborn daughter, Allyson at one point that summer at her job.

“It was short and brief I got to see her,” Baker said. “I told her I was sorry for our falling out and we made our peace, we actually made plans to meet up the following week.”

But those plans never happened after Dalton was found at her apartment stabbed to death and her daughter Allyson was taken.

Neighbors told police at the time that they heard no screams and no murder weapon was found.

Today state police are waiting for the results of a new DNA testing to hopefully solve the 23-year cold case.

“She was a nice sweet loving person but she held her own and knowing that they’re saying there was no struggle there was no evidence of anything,” Baker said. “Which means the person who took Allison and murdered Sylena she had to have trusted them for then she trusted God.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
A cow runs through the streets of Harrisonburg after getting loose.
Cow gets loose, runs through Harrisonburg streets Saturday

Latest News

Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk
Harrisonburg Downtown Art Walk open to the public
COVID-19 vaccine moves to primary care physician offices
State of JMU: Women's Basketball (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Basketball (2021)
Evening Weather Forecast 7/27/2021