Futsal complex officially opens in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s latest project has finally been completed with the addition of two Futsal courts at Ralph Sampson Park in Harrisonburg.

Just a few weeks ago work started on revamping two of the city’s tennis courts into two fenced-in arenas for the soccer-like sport.

Brian Mancini, with Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, says Futsal is a scaled-down version of soccer on a hard floor with three players on each team.

Mancini says it’s a sport they’ve seen the community play on existing tennis courts and basketball courts while nets were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport can be played year-round on pavement and now parks and rec will be bringing something unique in the state to Harrisonburg.

The city is reutilizing an older tennis court much like the pickleball courts created last year and did do some resurfacing.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, welcoming the community to the refurbished courts.

“I can’t say that tonight will be the first action on Futsal courts but that’s all good,” Mancini laughed. “Over the last few weeks, we just received a lot of e-mails, phone calls, from people saying hey we’re so glad you’ve done this, we’re so glad that you’ve recognized that we could probably upgrade an area to make it more playable.”

Once the courts open Wednesday night, lights for the complex will turn on each day at sunset and stay on until 10 p.m.

