Harrisonburg City Council approves funding to help those experiencing homelessness

Community members in attendance Tuesday applauded the approval saying that they are looking for the city to build a low-barrier 24/7 homeless shelter.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Tuesday’s meeting, The Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved funding to help those experiencing homelessness.

According to city documents, over $325,000 of the CARES Act round three of CDBG-CV funds will go to a new project called Homeless Services Property Acquisition.

There will be discussions in the future about exactly how the funding will be used whether it’s for a new homeless shelter, helping existing services, and more.

Community members in a group called The Protectors of the Homeless made up of community organizations and those who are experiencing homelessness, were in attendance Tuesday and applauded the approval saying that they are looking for the city to build a low-barrier 24/7 homeless shelter.

“This vote was a big victory in that. We still have a long way to go...,” community member Jake Krug said.

“There is a lot of other things that can be dealt with and need to be dealt with because we want a comprehensive program to get the homeless in houses and reintegrated into society, but the immediate need is human beings shouldn’t have to be having nowhere to sleep,” community member Michael Snell-Feikema said.

He adds that they would like to see those experiencing homelessness included in the discussions about the funding.

City spokesperson Michael Parks said the city meets with homelessness services monthly to see what need there is in the community.

You can find the meeting’s agenda here.

