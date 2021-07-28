Advertisement

Harrisonburg Downtown Art Walk open to the public

Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk
Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Downtown Harrisonburg Art Walk is now open to the public. The Art Walk is a free resource for the community to explore local art in the Valley.

The project is a product of James Madison University alumni Kyle Kirby, with support from the Arts Council of the Valley and The Gaines Group Architects.

The Art Walk is home to a wide variety of art, spanning nearly 30 murals, mosaics, and sculptures. Walkers are invited to use a pamphlet or interactive smartphone app to explore the work of local artists while enjoying the summer weather. The self-guided tour is available at any time.

Harrisonburg Tourism manager Jennifer Bell shared her excitement for the artistic community here in the Valley.

“Arts can feed your soul. Public art really tells you a lot about the community and what the community values. It tells stories as people walk through the town beyond what they might otherwise know,” Bell said.

For more information on the Art Walk, click here.

