Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and...
Vehicles, property egged in Dayton

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house