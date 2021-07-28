Advertisement

Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles is out of the team competition with an apparent leg injury.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case
Police in the Town of Dayton are trying to crack the case of whomever is egging vehicles and...
Vehicles, property egged in Dayton

Latest News

Breaking news.
Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house