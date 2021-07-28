Advertisement

Rep. Good wants to eliminate taxpayer funding for Capitol mask mandate

VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC, (WDBJ) - While the CDC is once again recommending indoor mask wearing, the current fifth district congressman from Virginia does not agree.

Wednesday, Rep. Bob Good introduced an amendment that would end taxpayer funding for mask mandates in the Capitol Complex.

Good says Americans are tired of wearing masks and it is his duty as a representative to make sure taxpayers do not fund the mandates.

”It’s time for the majority to end the partisan, political theater,” said Good. “Enough is enough. Follow the science. Remove the masks, which have never been demonstrated to make any significant difference in COVID transmission.”

The CDC says mask-wearing protects you and those around you from respiratory droplets, which travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk or sing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Gavel on sounding block
Judge dismisses legal challenges to transgender student protections
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case

Latest News

LIVE: Biden speaks about American manufacturing
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky discussed the resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S.
CDC director: Lowest areas of vaccination producing 80% of high-transmission spots
Everyone should wear masks in schools, the CDC director says.
CDC: People need to mask up in schools
CDC: Some vaccinated people are contagious
Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with and spread the delta variant, CDC director...
CDC: Masks recommended indoors in some public areas, schools