Second man charged following Augusta County murder

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Crimora woman.

Isaac Davis, 37, of Staunton was charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Lee White, 41, of Crimora was arrested on Monday, July 19 after he allegedly showed up to the Staunton Police Department and said he was in a domestic disturbance with his wife at their home along the 200 block of Morton Road in Crimora.

Officials said White reported that during the disturbance a firearm was discharged and he left the scene and later traveled to the Staunton Police Department.

According to a press release, Augusta County investigators immediately responded to the residence on Morton Road, made entry to the home and discovered a 38-year-old woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

White was charged with murder, knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony, and use or display of firearm in committing felony.

As the investigation continued, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said Davis was arrested on July 22 and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail on the accessory after the fact charge.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would not clarify the circumstances as to what led to Davis’s arrest.

