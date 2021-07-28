State of JMU: Women’s Basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison women’s basketball program.

Head Coach: Sean O’Regan (6th Season - 116-39 Overall, 72-13 CAA)

2020-2021 Season: 14-10 Overall (Lost to Drexel in CAA Semifinals)

Four starters from last season return led by junior guard/forward Kiki Jefferson (16.2 points per game in 2020-2021)

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU women’s basketball program:

“I’ve looked at the team from the outside saying I think we’ll be good this year. I think year after next, we stand a chance to be really good. A lot will be on how well those young women develop and grow. You look at them now and you say they have potential. But they, the student-athletes, are going to find a way to make sure that gets optimized.”

