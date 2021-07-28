Staunton woman recounts Tuesday’s storm

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Harsh storms struck Staunton Tuesday night, bringing wind, hail and rain.

Some parts of the Queen City spent Wednesday cleaning.

Crews were cleaning Greenville Ave. in Staunton Wednesday July 28 after Tuesday night's storm. (WHSV) (WHSV)

City officials said some areas were affected by flash flooding, but it wasn’t as bad as last year. On Greenville Avenue, two lanes were closed to allow crews to remove a fallen tree from a billboard.

“The engineers actually asked us to keep [the road] closed until they get the billboard fixed and the trees out of the area,” Sgt. Butch Shifflett, with the Staunton Police Department, said.

A Staunton woman said she was in bed when the storm hit, but once it rolled in, she didn’t stay there long.

“It made the hair on my arm stand up, for sure. I don’t know, I’ve never seen anything like that, especially that close,” said Jordan Mooneyham.

She and her family met in the living room when the power went out and lightning struck their back porch.

“Lightning had came down literally right in front of us and struck the back porch and the yard,” she said.

She said her house is the third on their street to be struck by lightning.

“It actually blew the cement that was around the trees like up and there was mulch in the trees, which was crazy,” she said. “Lightning was surging through the bottom and blew off the electrical box and surged the basement breaker, so we don’t have electricity in the basement anymore.”

Mooneyham said Wednesday morning the yard was a mess. One tree was split, leaves and limbs were on the ground and the patio furniture had blown into the yard.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.