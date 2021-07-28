TJ Eck’s All-RCBL Team Ballot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Check out WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s ballot for the All-RCBL Team.

The 2021 All-RCBL team was recently announced. You can see who was named to the team by clicking here. WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck was asked to submit a ballot for the team and his picks are listed below:

TJ Eck’s All-RCBL Team - 2021 Season

Pitcher - Kirk Messick (New Market)

42 innings pitched, 5-0 record, 2.14 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 1.12 WHIP - Helped lead New Market to RCBL regular-season title

Pitcher - Lance Tate (Montezuma)

36.2 innings pitched, 3-0 record, 2.70 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 1.31 WHIP - Tied for second in RCBL with seven regular-season starts

Pitcher - Jacob Bell (Broadway)

32.2 innings pitched, 2-0 record, 1 save, 1.93 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 1.10 WHIP - Led RCBL in regular-season ERA

Pitcher - Joel Smith (New Market)

29.0 innings pitched, 3-0 record, 2.48 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP - Pitched two complete-games, issued only six walks in regular season

Catcher - Caleb Taylor (Broadway)

.339 batting average, 2 home runs, 16 RBI, 7 doubles - Committed only one error while logging 70 innings behind the plate

Catcher - Dylan Nicely (Grottoes)

.318 batting average, 2 home runs, 26 RBI, 7 doubles - RCBL veteran led league in innings caught during regular season with 122

Infielder - Jack Pausic (Stuarts Draft - 1B)

.375 batting average, 4 home runs, 20 RBI, 1.100 OPS - Tied for third in RCBL with four home runs in regular season

Infielder - Zach Roberts (Stuarts Draft - 2B)

.457 batting average, 3 home runs, 19 RBI, 11 doubles - Led league in batting average and hits

Infielder - Frankie Ritter (New Market - SS)

.368 batting average, 1 home run, 9 RBI, 28 runs, 22 stolen bases - Led RCBL in runs scored and steals, didn’t commit an error at SS

Infielder - Pearce Bucher (New Market - 3B)

.417 batting average, 4 home runs, 25 RBI, 24 runs - Best offensive player on the league’s best team

Infielder - Will Hass (Stuarts Draft - 3B)

.404 batting average, 3 home runs, 19 RBI, 13 walks - Ranked 5th in RCBL in batting average, posted a .515 on-base percentage

Outfielder - Trent Abernathy (Broadway)

.437 batting average, 1 home run, 16 RBI, 7 doubles - Ranked 2nd in RCBL in batting average and hits

Outfielder - Keegan Woolford (Grottoes)

.390 batting average, 9 home runs, 29 RBI, .898 slugging percentage - Led league in HRs, RBI, and slugging pct.

Outfielder - Terrell Thompson (Stuarts Draft)

.381 batting average, 13 RBI, 14 walks, 9 steals - All-around performer for the Diamondbacks

Outfielder - Henry Delavergne (New Market)

.357 batting average, 4 home runs, 16 RBI, 25 runs, 13 steals - One of most consistent players on league’s top team

Designated Hitter - Calen Owens (Stuarts Draft)

.407 batting average, 3 home runs, 13 RBI, 26 runs - Versatile player who ranked fourth in RCBL in batting average

Utility - Brett Tharp (Bridgewater)

.386 batting average, 3 home runs, 8 RBI, 20 steals - Hit for power and average while showing off speed on the bases

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.