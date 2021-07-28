Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries.

According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, the crash happened on Wednesdy afternoon along Koiner Ford Road in Mount Crawford.

Several first responders showed up to the scene.

Engine 52 on location of a train vs. vehicle crash this afternoon on Koiner Ford Road in Mount Crawford. Minor injuries... Posted by Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

