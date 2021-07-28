Train, UPS truck collide in Rockingham County
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - A collision between a train and a UPS truck left the driver with minor injuries.
According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, the crash happened on Wednesdy afternoon along Koiner Ford Road in Mount Crawford.
Several first responders showed up to the scene.
