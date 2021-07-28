Advertisement

Virginia governor announces grant funding to support food access projects in Shenandoah Valley

Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam(NBC12)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced grant funding which will support 15 food and agriculture access projects in Virginia.

The Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF) grants will support new food retail businesses, grocery stores, innovative food retails projects and Virginia farmers with the goal of increasing availability of fresh and healthy foods.

“Hunger and food insecurity are a reality for too many Virginia families, and the pandemic has only underscored the urgency of this crisis,” said Northam. “At its core, the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund is about addressing the root causes of low food access and increasing equity and justice in our local food systems. I am pleased to see the innovation and dedication of businesses and organizations who are helping to advance our shared goals of building strong, resilient food supply chains in historically marginalized communities and making fresh, nutritious food available to Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

According to the announcement from the governor’s office: VFAIF projects include a food retail component that accepts federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and offers the Virginia Fresh Match nutrition incentives program. Virginia Fresh Match doubles the value of SNAP benefits for fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, increasing access to healthy foods and supporting local farmers.

Here are the projects in the Shenandoah Valley getting funding in the first round of grants:

Doña Fer Grocery Store, Rockingham County | $22,046

This project will fund a new cooler and repair an existing cooler at a small grocery store serving the Latinx community in Harrisonburg to meet the customer requests for more fresh foods, including milk, meat, and produce.

Jon Henry General Store, Shenandoah County | $25,000

Located in New Market, Jon Henry General Store is one of the only food retailers offering a produce box CSA-style program for SNAP/EBT customers that provides access to fruits and vegetables while also leveraging the Virginia Fresh Match program. Funding will support expanded cooler capacity and enable an expansion of this program.

Project GROWS, City of Staunton | $46,642

Project GROWS will operate a mobile market to increase fresh food access in a number of underserved communities in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. Market locations will include elderly and fixed-income communities, low income housing complexes, and afterschool programs.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Gavel on sounding block
Judge dismisses legal challenges to transgender student protections
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher
Left: Photo of Allyson Dalton as an infant before her abduction ; Right: An age progression...
Virginia State Police to use DNA testing in murder-kidnapping case

Latest News

VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
Rep. Good wants to eliminate taxpayer funding for Capitol mask mandate
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
A snapshot of a video from a GoPro strapped to a bear Virginia Tech is observing for research.
WATCH: Researchers share new data after strapping GoPros on bears
Eastern Mennonite University, James Madison University plan study abroad trips for the fall
Local universities plan study abroad trips for the fall