WATCH: Researchers share new data after strapping GoPros on bears

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Researchers within Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment are learning more about Virginia’s Black Bears in a new way. Professor Dr. Kelly Marcella and masters student and research assistant Brogan Holcombe strapped GoPros to bears to learn more about their daily lives.

You can find more bear videos using the #bearseyeview Twitter thread and by checking out the Wildlife Habitat & Population Analysis Lab Facebook page.

