West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday coming up soon

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Back-to-school shoppers can enjoy some tax-free purchases this weekend in West Virginia.

The Sales Tax Holiday exempts certain school supplies like clothing, paper, pencils, markers, school instructional materials, laptops, tablets and sports equipment.

The holiday runs from midnight Friday, July 30 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

You can read more about what qualifies for the Sales Tax Holiday.

According to a news release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, this is West Virginia’s first back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday since 2004.

