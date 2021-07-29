HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Turner Ashby.

There are high expectations for the Knights in 2021 with many considering Turner Ashby to be one of the favorites to claim the Valley District title. TA had a strong spring season, posting a 5-1 overall record, but just missed out on the condensed Region 3C playoffs after a late-season loss to Rockbridge County.

“Last year we saw Rockbridge hold our (Valley District) trophy on our field,” said junior lineman Daniel Offenbacker. “That’s gonna motivate us throughout the season.”

High school football practice is back and our #20YardDash series starts tonight with a look at Turner Ashby, one of the favorites to win the Valley District.



More tonight on @WHSVScoreZone! @TAHS_Activities @TAHSknights pic.twitter.com/cZVwxuvJfX — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) July 29, 2021

Turner Ashby returns talent at the skill positions with quarterback Cole Hoover back along with running back Sam Shickel, who burst on the scene in the spring and posted big numbers towards the end of the season. Shickel will be joined in the backfield by standout running back Jalin Quintanilla, who returns after missing most of the spring season due to injury.

“We’re a group that just likes to have fun and play football,” said Hoover. “Of course, it’s serious sometimes but we like to have fun and we like to make it fun because that’s what it is all about, just having fun.”

20-Yard Dash: Turner Ashby

2021 Spring Record: 5-1 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Chris Fraser

Player to Watch: Sam Shickel (Running Back/Cornerback)

2021 Fall Schedule

August 27 - vs. Fort Defiance

September 3 - vs. Brookville

September 10 - at Monticello

September 17 - vs. Western Albemarle

September 24 - at East Rockingham

October 8 - vs. Broadway*

October 15 - at Spotswood*

October 22 - vs. Harrisonburg*

October 29 - vs. Waynesboro

November 5 - at Rockbridge County*

*denotes Valley District game

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.