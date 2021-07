GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters are responding to brush fires in Augusta County impacting I-81 North near Greenville.

As of 11:25 a.m., all I-81 North lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 212. Drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

