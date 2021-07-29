Domestic homicide victim’s family starts GoFundMe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County woman lost her life Tuesday, June 19 at the hands of her husband.

Kelin Merei Pacheco's husband killed her Monday, July 19 after an argument in their home. (WHSV)

Officials said Dwayne White has been charged with allegedly killing his wife Kelin Mirei Pacheco, called Mirei by her loved ones, in their home after an argument.

Her family is speaking out, reaching out to the community for help, and they’ve started a GoFundMe.

Her aunt, Ashely Pacheco, started the fundraiser. Ashley said Mirei was wonderful.

“If you met her, she would be very nice and kind to any person she ever met,” Ashley said.

She said she started the GoFundMe because their family needs help through this hard time.

“I was hoping I could help the family during this hard time,” she said. “If everybody just pitches in a little bit, it makes a lot.”

She said the money would be used to take care of Mirei’s daughters, pay for her funeral, and fix the home. Another family member, Sheena Morse, said the pain she’s seen her family in is indescribable.

“That is something I don’t wish on anybody.”

Morse said she hopes the money can help the children. She said what they’ve witnessed is going to take a lot of healing.

“They didn’t only just lose their mother, they lost their father, as well in this. We need to help them as a community and as a family.”

Not only does New Directions in Staunton help survivors of domestic abuse, but they also provide resources to families.

Jessica Louise Garcia, Advocacy Services Coordinator, invites anyone who has lost a family member to domestic violence to come to “Embrace” support group meetings. The next meeting is on August 2 at 6 p.m. online.

Garcia also said victims and survivors don’t have to suffer alone.

“There’s hope and there is help,” she said. “New Directions has confidential services, and we’re available 24/7 via the hotline if anyone ever wants to talk or just needs a listening ear, some guidance on resources, or if they do have questions.”

She said no one should ever have to experience a loss like Mirei’s family has.

“It can be saddening, heartbreaking, and frustrating for families because a lot of times they thought it was preventable, you know, they think back to what could’ve been done different.”

She asks anyone whose loved one is being abused to reach out to them.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, call New Directions at 540-886-6800. If you’re in immediate danger, call 911.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

