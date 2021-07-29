Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new vaccine booster study will begin immediately in the State of West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

During a press conference, the governor said his administration has learned that antibodies used to fight the coronavirus may have diminished for those who were vaccinated early on in the pandemic.

Officials say this is mainly directed at those who are 60 years of age and older and received the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Justice says a trial called “The Booster Battlefield Assessment” for a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will begin immediately.

The trial will be voluntary.

According to the governor, the trial’s goal is to help health experts gain data on antibodies.

Thursday, the governor reported that 100 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in the state.

The governor’s medical advisers do believe the number of delta variant cases in the state will get “significantly worse” over the next few weeks.

“We do not want to be alarmists. We are not ready to move forward with mandating masks or anything like that. We will absolutely always be open to be evaluating and will adjust what we do,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor also says he is directing the task force to evaluate all PPE levels across the state and to look at hospital staffing and bed availability. He is also directing the task force to focus on nursing home staffing and preventative measures.

As of Thursday, 147 people are hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 in West Virginia.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

