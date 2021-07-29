Historical marker unveiled at Augusta County Courthouse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Community members gathered at the Augusta County Courthouse Wednesday evening for the unveiling of a Virginia Historical Highway Marker.

An application for the marker was approved in March and it went up earlier this month.

The Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County Steve Landes said the courthouse has changed over the years, but the location has stayed the same since 1745.

He said the hope is people driving by can learn more about its history.

“Hopefully when people are driving by Johnston and Augusta, it will give them something to read and learn a little bit about our history and the fact that a building has been here since 1745 and the significance of it. And also for those that are traveling through Staunton and Augusta County, it might encourage them to stop in and to look at our historic building,” Landes said.

Speakers at Wednesday’s event included the Honorable G.L. “Butch” Wells, Vice Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, and the Honorable W. Chapman Goodwin, Chief Judge of the 25th Judicial Circuit.

According to the sign, the courthouse was listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.