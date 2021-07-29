Advertisement

New hormone research from UVA department of pharmacology

Outside of the medical education building
Outside of the medical education building(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of medicine has some groundbreaking research on hormones.

A research team has a finding that could boost drug development for various illnesses and disorders including cancer and diabetes.

Most drugs use artificial hormones, which can have negative side effects. The team is analyzing nuclear receptors to find the binding proteins.

“But if we can figure out which artificial hormone doesn’t open the DNA, or only opens the good things instead of the bad things, then you can figure out what you want, and how to turn off the side effects,” Assistant Professor of Pharmacology Irina Bochkis said.

Professor Bochkis says this research was a team effort. The group even includes an undergraduate students.

