No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam is not planning a new mask mandate for the commonwealth.

At a news conference Thursday, he said he wants people to follow CDC guidelines, but says wearing masks is a recommendation, not a requirement.

In a series of Tweets, the governor said, “All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of #COVID19 transmission, as the new CDCgov guidance recommends.”

He cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases stemming from the delta variant of the virus.

Wednesday, the governor said his team was reviewing numbers and guidelines in anticipation of making new recommendations.

We know the vaccines work—since January, over 98% of #COVID19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians.



But we are now seeing a rise in cases due to the Delta variant. @VDHgov reported more than 1,110 new cases today, up from less than 200 a month ago. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021

Masks are effective at preventing the spread of #COVID19, but getting vaccinated is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end. All three vaccines are safe, effective, and free.



Let's keep Virginia moving forward—do your part and get your shot: https://t.co/loFwXNE6Rr — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 29, 2021

