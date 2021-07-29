Advertisement

Pendleton County man sentenced for firearms charge

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - A Pendleton County man was sentenced to four years of jail time after getting a firearms charge.

Devin Cory Teter of Franklin pled guilty in January to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, Teter was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction. He was accused of admitting to having a 12-gauge shotgun in December 2019 in Hardy County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

