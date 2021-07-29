Severe storms cause damage in Wisconsin

ERIN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wi. (KSTP) - Strong storms Wednesday night caused damage to a few areas in western Wisconsin.

Here is the view from the drone last night near Cumberland, WI as the severe weather event kicked off. Intense lightning, winds and tornado warnings were spawned by these storms. Overall the system underperformed in Wisconsin thankfully. #wiwx @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/u30TcS3yqF — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) July 29, 2021

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, there were several reports of damage including outages, collapsed trees, roof damage, and more.

In New Richmond, Wisconsin, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew reported tress had snapped and were uprooted by the overnight winds. Some damage to a home in the area was also reported.

The sheriff’s office said there were no reports of injuries as of early Thursday.

Near River Falls, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew reported a large farm outbuilding had collapsed as a result of the storms and debris strewn across the property.

Damage reports still coming in after #severe storms tore through Wisconsin last night, including this collapsed garage in Cross Plains. Credit: Jennifer Essen #wiwx (1/x) pic.twitter.com/f8bcYdwtHZ — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.