Severe storms cause damage in Wisconsin

By KSTP
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERIN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Wi. (KSTP) - Strong storms Wednesday night caused damage to a few areas in western Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, there were several reports of damage including outages, collapsed trees, roof damage, and more.

In New Richmond, Wisconsin, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew reported tress had snapped and were uprooted by the overnight winds. Some damage to a home in the area was also reported.

The sheriff’s office said there were no reports of injuries as of early Thursday.

Near River Falls, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew reported a large farm outbuilding had collapsed as a result of the storms and debris strewn across the property.

