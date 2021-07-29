Shenandoah County Public Schools to not require masks but highly recommend

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) changed its guidance recommending students return to class this fall masked up, Shenandoah County Public Schools announced it will not require masks to be worn this school year.

Melody Sheppard, division superintendent, said while there is no requirement for students and staff it is highly recommended masks still be worn.

“The recommendation goes across the board for Pre-K through 12. So we do highly recommend that all of our students wear face coverings,” Sheppard said. “But what it really is, we’re allowing parents to make that decision based on what they know is the best interest of their student.”

Sheppard said the decision was made based on positive trends with local COVID-19 cases over the last week.

Students will attend school again five days a week while a virtual option has been offered the time to enroll has expired.

Sheppard said school officials did review the CDC’s new guidelines before a decision was released on Wednesday. She said the school division will continue to monitor trends in the county as the school year continues.

Schools will begin again on Aug. 5 for Shenandoah County.

