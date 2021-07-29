Advertisement

Shenandoah District Football Media Day

By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.

WHSV hosted a media day Monday afternoon for local teams from the Shenandoah District. The district will have a new look in 2021 with Waynesboro joining the league that already features Staunton and the five schools from Augusta County: Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft, and Buffalo Gap.

The WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll will be released the week of August 9-13.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 indicted for meth distribution in Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says Sims faces multiple charges.
Front Royal man arrested after reported sex offense at elementary school
Lightning illuminates Bridgewater College from a storm in Staunton on Tuesday night
Tuesday night storm causes damage, power outages in Augusta County
Gavel on sounding block
Judge dismisses legal challenges to transgender student protections
Elkton man wins $250,000 on Virginia Lottery scratcher
Elkton man wins $250,000 playing lottery scratcher

Latest News

Shenandoah District Football Media Day
Shenandoah District Football Media Day
Check out WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck’s ballot for the All-RCBL Team.
TJ Eck’s All-RCBL Team Ballot
The 2021 All-RCBL Team has been announced along with the league’s Season Awards.
2021 All-RCBL Team & Season Awards announced
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27
Valley Baseball League Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, July 27