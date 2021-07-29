Shenandoah District Football Media Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.

WHSV hosted a media day Monday afternoon for local teams from the Shenandoah District. The district will have a new look in 2021 with Waynesboro joining the league that already features Staunton and the five schools from Augusta County: Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft, and Buffalo Gap.

The WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll will be released the week of August 9-13.

