Shenandoah District Football Media Day
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District football teams are preparing for the upcoming 2021 VHSL fall football season.
WHSV hosted a media day Monday afternoon for local teams from the Shenandoah District. The district will have a new look in 2021 with Waynesboro joining the league that already features Staunton and the five schools from Augusta County: Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft, and Buffalo Gap.
The WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll will be released the week of August 9-13.
