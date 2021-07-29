Shooting victim speaks out, bullet still lodged in her head

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lifelong resident Leeantine Brown says she is lucky to be alive.

The 24-year-old was centimeters from a bullet in her brain when a shooting sent gunfire through the Triangle Mart on Cove Road NW around 10:30 Saturday night.

“It was just completely horrible, I never would have dreamed that this could ever happen to me,” says Brown. “I paid for my drink like any other time, and then out of the blue a bullet hit me in my head.”

Brown says she grew up in the neighborhood and had been going to the store her whole life. Security cameras inside show Brown knocked to the floor.

“I just started crawling out trying to get away because they were shooting nonstop.”

With her head gushing blood, Brown got to her car, attempting to drive herself to a hospital, until she saw police coming to help.

“They held my bullet hole and they just waited for the ambulance to come, which took a while; I thought I was going to die,” recalls Brown.

Doctors told her the bullet did not go through her skull, but also told her they couldn’t remove it that night.

“I was relieved, but then they told me they couldn’t get the bullet out and I had to leave it in my head; they don’t know if it will ever come out,” says Brown. “It’s just sad, it’s really scary, I just feel I’m not safe in my neighborhood anymore. I don’t feel like I can live a regular life like I used to.”

Brown says she’ll have to see a specialist, and has an appointment next week to determine if they’ll ever be able to remove the bullet from her head. Still relieved, she says it’s truly a miracle that she is alive, but she is still traumatized from the incident.

“I was only at the store and I got shot in my head, so I’m thinking much worse can happen if I go anywhere else, so I’m kind of nervous and scared to even live my life.”

