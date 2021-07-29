Advertisement

State of JMU: Men’s Basketball

Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison men’s basketball program.
Our "State of JMU" series takes a look at the James Madison men's basketball program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison men’s basketball program.

Head Coach: Mark Byington (2nd Season - 13-7 Overall, 8-2 CAA)

2020-2021 Season: 13-7 Overall (Lost to Elon in CAA Quarterfinals)

Vado Morse returns after averaging 14.4 points per game last season, Dukes added four Division I transfers in the offseason

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU men’s basketball program:

“The core group of young men and what they were able to do and the way they work as a unit is extremely impressive. What I saw out of Mark (Byington) is what I was hoping we were going to see out of him. A good leader. Level-headed. Very good at preparation, cerebral type of guy.”

