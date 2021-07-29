Tractor trailer crash causes backup on I-81 NB

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash has caused delays on Interstate 81 Northbound in the Verona area.

Near mile marker 227, a tractor trailer crashed. VDOT reports that drivers can expect about 4.5 miles of backups. All North lanes are currently closed.

Stay with WHSV for the latest traffic alert.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.