Tractor trailer crash causes backup on I-81 NB

VDOT reporting at least 4.5 miles of traffic backups
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash has caused delays on Interstate 81 Northbound in the Verona area.

Near mile marker 227, a tractor trailer crashed. VDOT reports that drivers can expect about 4.5 miles of backups. All North lanes are currently closed.

